Boston Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after buying an additional 14,747 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 198,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 19,210 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,778,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,140. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

