Boston Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up 2.1% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XYL traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,255. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

