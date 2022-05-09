Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Trading 5.6% Higher

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.79 and last traded at $80.30. 1,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 424,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $1.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.20%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $197,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

