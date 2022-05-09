BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 8,425 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of McKesson worth $19,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $333.99 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $184.43 and a 12-month high of $335.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.80 and a 200-day moving average of $263.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.21). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,192.17% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.08.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,174 shares of company stock worth $4,520,488 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

