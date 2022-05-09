BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 32,331 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,331 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $19,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 60.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after buying an additional 184,349 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Waste Connections by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

NYSE:WCN opened at $126.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.75 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

