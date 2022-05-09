BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 212,156 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 174.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,156 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,348 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,552,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,954,000 after acquiring an additional 332,977 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,706,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,999 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,837,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,937,000 after acquiring an additional 434,743 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after acquiring an additional 958,720 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ opened at $47.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.93. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.82 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.