BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,242 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $21,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $81.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.45. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

