BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $17.64 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of UDR worth $17,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of UDR by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

UDR stock opened at $50.05 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

