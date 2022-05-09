BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NVR were worth $17,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in NVR by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in NVR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,134.25.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,415.62 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,224.65 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,595.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,082.68.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $96.94 by $19.62. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $63.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

