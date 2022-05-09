BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 678.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.25% of Mattel worth $18,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $26.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

