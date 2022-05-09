BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,461 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of Teleflex worth $21,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 73.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 44.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.58.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $269.61 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $268.29 and a 12 month high of $428.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.15.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.