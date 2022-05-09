BMO Capital Markets Lowers Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$44.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.43.

TSE:HCG opened at C$27.86 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$27.06 and a twelve month high of C$46.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$134.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 6.1300006 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.14%.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.55 per share, with a total value of C$75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$630,840.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

