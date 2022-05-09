BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) vs. Brewbilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIML) Financial Review

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) and Brewbilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIML – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.8% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Brewbilt Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brewbilt Brewing has a beta of 3.75, indicating that its share price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BlackSky Technology and Brewbilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Brewbilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Brewbilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology N/A -469.15% -77.07% Brewbilt Brewing -1,177.76% N/A -1,533.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Brewbilt Brewing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 4.84 -$245.64 million N/A N/A Brewbilt Brewing $90,000.00 64.61 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Brewbilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Summary

Brewbilt Brewing beats BlackSky Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Brewbilt Brewing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simlatus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

