Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Shares Down 11.3%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) shares fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 291,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 365,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.42 million and a PE ratio of -3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 9.19.

About Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC)

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

