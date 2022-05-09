Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Shares Down 11.3%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) shares fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 291,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 365,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.42 million and a PE ratio of -3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 9.19.
About Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC)
