BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.44).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTA. Barclays reduced their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 240 ($3.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.19) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.75) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.81) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

