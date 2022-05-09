BitTube One Day Trading Volume Hits $299.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $225,875.17 and approximately $299.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.20 or 0.00613984 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 342,937,851 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.