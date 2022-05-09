BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $16,574.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00183259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007121 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005630 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004703 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000279 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

