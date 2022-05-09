BitCoal (COAL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.00

BitCoal (COAL) traded down 33.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 15% against the dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $10,361.74 and $3.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.19 or 0.00607319 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000202 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.