BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Position Boosted by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,661,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,425,216 shares during the period. BGC Partners accounts for 3.1% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned approximately 2.08% of BGC Partners worth $35,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGCP. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the third quarter worth $63,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.26. 100,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,844. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

Several research firms have commented on BGCP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

