B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Trading 2.8% Higher

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.06. 27,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,082,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.31.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,073,000 after buying an additional 460,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,569,000 after purchasing an additional 262,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in B&G Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after acquiring an additional 57,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.