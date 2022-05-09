Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) a €324.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($341.05) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €291.00 ($306.32) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($347.37) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €270.00 ($284.21) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

FRA MUV2 opened at €219.00 ($230.53) on Thursday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of €166.59 ($175.36) and a 52 week high of €198.95 ($209.42). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €235.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €251.37.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.