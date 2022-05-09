Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €194.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($204.21) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($189.47) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €138.80 ($146.11) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €179.00 ($188.42) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($226.32) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($183.16) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday.

HNR1 opened at €138.55 ($145.84) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($99.74) and a one year high of €116.37 ($122.49). The business’s fifty day moving average is €149.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €160.08.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

