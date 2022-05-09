Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €83.40 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €83.40 ($87.79) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FME. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.21) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.05) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($51.26) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €64.94 ($68.35).

Shares of FME stock opened at €58.58 ($61.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.70. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €50.98 ($53.66) and a 52 week high of €71.14 ($74.88). The business’s 50 day moving average is €59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

