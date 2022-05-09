Berenberg Bank Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 500 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.25) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BP.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.62) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.68) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.37) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.12) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.62) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

LON BP.B opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.22) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.51 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.66. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

