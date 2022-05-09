Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.00 million-$57.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.69 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BNFT traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $8.58. 156,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,784. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.65. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 5,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $73,276.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 251,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,844,963.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 393,600 shares of company stock worth $4,637,313 and have sold 8,959 shares worth $111,210. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.