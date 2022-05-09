Belt Price Reaches $39.41 (BELT)

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Belt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can now be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00153127 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.63 or 0.00601039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00035950 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,091.27 or 1.92368090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.