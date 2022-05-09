BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Down 14%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) shares were down 14% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64. Approximately 34,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 975,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

A number of analysts have commented on BLU shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $687.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.19.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 445,149.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 159.1% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 972,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 597,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BELLUS Health by 51.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 101,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

