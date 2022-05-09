Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ BEAM traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $34.02. 43,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,984. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $370,087.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,374,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $105,629.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,612.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,373 shares of company stock worth $2,706,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,764,000 after purchasing an additional 542,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after buying an additional 93,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEAM. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

