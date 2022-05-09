Beacon (BECN) Hits Market Capitalization of $552,458.17

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Beacon has a market cap of $552,458.17 and approximately $17,596.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.