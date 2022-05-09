Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 15% on Analyst Downgrade

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) shares were down 15% on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bausch Health Companies traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.64. Approximately 563,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,572,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,328.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

