Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Lowered to GBX 790 at Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 810 ($10.12) to GBX 790 ($9.87) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 862 ($10.77) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.24) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.49) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 763.67 ($9.54).

BDEV stock opened at GBX 470.10 ($5.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 525.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 622.22. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 469.20 ($5.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 790.87 ($9.88).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 11.20 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.28 ($2,466.31).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

