Barings LLC Trims Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $122.50 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.22 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

