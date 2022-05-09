Barings LLC Trims Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Charter Communications by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $690.21.

Charter Communications stock opened at $460.10 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.33 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $539.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $603.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

