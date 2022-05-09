Barings LLC Sells 335 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Progressive by 31.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,622,000 after purchasing an additional 569,211 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 892,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $109.46 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $120.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

