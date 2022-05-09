Barings LLC Invests $249,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,135 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total transaction of $80,777.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,828 shares of company stock worth $12,464,221. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $251.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $292.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.