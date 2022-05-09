Barings LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 214.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 183,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.05. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

