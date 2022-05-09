Barings LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 21.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 9.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

