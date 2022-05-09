Barings LLC Acquires 552 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 168.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.60.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $224.85 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.07 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.43 and a 200-day moving average of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.