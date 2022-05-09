Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives $197.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.60.

BCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 260 ($3.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.12) to GBX 180 ($2.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Barclays by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 163,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Barclays by 216.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 268,811 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 121.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 179,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. 162,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,682,072. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Barclays has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

