Barclays Boosts Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 280

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRN. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 350 ($4.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.35) to GBX 319 ($3.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.07) to GBX 241 ($3.01) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 338.20 ($4.22).

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 311.90 ($3.90) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Trainline has a 12 month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 458.20 ($5.72). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 240.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 257.43.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

