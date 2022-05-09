Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $107,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 156,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $51.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on OZK. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

