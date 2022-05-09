Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.65

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.65 and last traded at $74.23, with a volume of 1230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.82.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.28.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

