Ball (NYSE:BLL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLL. Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

BLL stock opened at $71.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. Ball has a twelve month low of $70.33 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Ball’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Ball by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

