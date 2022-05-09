B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,476 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,525,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,768,203. The company has a market cap of $200.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.91. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

