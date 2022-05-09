B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 41,205 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. 19,309,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,894,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

