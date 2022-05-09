B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after buying an additional 498,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $94,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.43. 3,624,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,251. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.77 and its 200-day moving average is $197.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.