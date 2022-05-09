B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.25.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $606.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,261. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $685.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $669.06. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $519.32 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

