B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 919 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,042.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 49,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,925.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.82. The company had a trading volume of 530,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

