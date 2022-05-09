B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,465 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,116 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.