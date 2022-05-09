B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,430 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,398,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,024. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $94.64 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

